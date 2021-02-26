February 26, 2021

Yes, I know it’s a short story. But there’s something special about a writer’s first-ever publication, so…. (He’s going to kill me when he sees this, but keep an eye on this young man all the same. I’ve known him for a few years. He’ll go far.)

FROM SCOTT SLACK: Closing Time, Last Call.

When Corporal Frandsen’s marine battalion was tasked with retaking a space station from enemy forces, he expected a hard fight. What he got was a fight for his life with a time-limit that could kill his entire battalion. What is an enemy willing to risk to win a battle at any cost? Everything.

This is a short story that is currently stand-alone.