THE #RESISTANCE IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE: Freshman NC Dem Bucks Biden on Iran Deal. “ Rep. Kathy Manning (D., N.C.), who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Times of Israel that the Biden administration should reconsider their plan to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, pointing to the nation’s refusal to abide by its terms and calling it ‘outdated’.”

Not that it was ever actually dated, so to speak.