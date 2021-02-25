February 25, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: Breaking: Mr. Potato Head no longer a mister; Update: Or is he?

Some pundits worried that there’d be nothing to talk about once Trump was out of office but today we’re talking about the sexuality of a plastic vegetable, so I’d say The Discourse is doing okay, all things considered. Exit question: Which trans actor will be replacing Don Rickles as the voice of Potato Head in the Toy Story movies going forward?

Update: Wait, does this mean Hasbro is anti-LGBT?

So the toys are still gendered, only the brand isn’t. Does Hasbro not realize that wokesters will now demand to know why they’re still selling gendered toys?