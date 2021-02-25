February 25, 2021
IT’S COME TO THIS: Breaking: Mr. Potato Head no longer a mister; Update: Or is he?
Some pundits worried that there’d be nothing to talk about once Trump was out of office but today we’re talking about the sexuality of a plastic vegetable, so I’d say The Discourse is doing okay, all things considered. Exit question: Which trans actor will be replacing Don Rickles as the voice of Potato Head in the Toy Story movies going forward?
Update: Wait, does this mean Hasbro is anti-LGBT?
So the toys are still gendered, only the brand isn’t. Does Hasbro not realize that wokesters will now demand to know why they’re still selling gendered toys?
Will Mr. Potato Head even be legal in California, given this bill on the docket in Sacramento? California Bill Would Fine Stores $1,000 for Having Separate Boys and Girls Sections.
