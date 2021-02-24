«

February 24, 2021

JAMES BOVARD: The Lies Aren’t Secret: Thanks to friendly courts, the Deep State continues to avoid accountability, triumphant at home and abroad.

As I’ve noted, the judiciary is a reliable ally of the Gentry Class.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:45 pm
