SO I GUESS THE MACHINE HAS DECIDED TO GET RID OF HIM: Ex-Aide Details Sexual Harassment Claims Against Gov. Cuomo. “Mr. Cuomo’s administration, already reeling from a controversy over his handling of nursing homes, denied Ms. Boylan’s accusations.”

It’s not just the emergence of the story right now that’s the tell, it’s how the NYT is playing it, as the above extract illustrates.