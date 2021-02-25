February 25, 2021
CHINESE AMERICANS AGAINST CRITICAL RACE THEORY: CACAGNY Denounces Critical Race Theory as Hateful Fraud. “Chinese Americans are people of color and therefore start from the oppressed side of CRT’s binary. But as we overcome discrimination and achieve upward mobility, we are now White by adjacency. In New York City, Black Lives Matter rioters with CRT signs assaulted our rally supporting merit-based education. . . . One way or another, CRT wants to get rid of too many Asians in good schools. Asians are over-represented. CRT is today’s Chinese Exclusion Act. CRT is the real hate crime against Asians.”