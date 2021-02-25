February 25, 2021

CHINESE AMERICANS AGAINST CRITICAL RACE THEORY: CACAGNY Denounces Critical Race Theory as Hateful Fraud. “Chinese Americans are​ people of color​ and therefore start from the ​oppressed ​side of CRT’s binary. But as we overcome discrimination and achieve upward mobility, we are now ​White by adjacency​. In New York City, ​Black Lives Matter​ rioters with CRT signs assaulted our rally supporting merit-based education. . . . One way or another, CRT wants to get rid of ​too many Asians​ in good schools. Asians are over-represented.​ CRT is today’s Chinese Exclusion Act. CRT is the real ​hate crime​ against Asians.”