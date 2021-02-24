February 24, 2021

THE PEOPLE HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW: Congressional Republicans request FBI briefing on Swalwell’s connections to Chinese spy: Swalwell remains seated on several committees that are regularly briefed on top secret information pertaining to American national security. “In December, it was revealed that, several years ago, a Chinese national named Christine Fang (or Fang Fang) had targeted and successfully infiltrated the circles of up-and-coming politicians including Swalwell, of California. Fang interacted with Swalwell for years and placed at least one intern in his office.”

Plus:

Heh.