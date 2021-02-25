«
»

February 25, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE “IT’S DIFFERENT WHEN WE DO IT” PARTY: Bill Gates Defends Using Private Jets While Warning about Dangers of Climate Change.

I don’t want to hear another word about Glenn Reynolds’ carbon footprint.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:45 am
