February 25, 2021
DISPATCHES FROM THE “IT’S DIFFERENT WHEN WE DO IT” PARTY: Bill Gates Defends Using Private Jets While Warning about Dangers of Climate Change.
I don’t want to hear another word about Glenn Reynolds’ carbon footprint.
