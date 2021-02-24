February 24, 2021

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: With Nurses Episode, NBC Again Shows it Detests Jews.

Al Sharpton’s TV network is really letting it all hang out this week: Thank You, [SNL’s] Michael Che! “Friends, we’ve got to stop this. Che’s joke wasn’t a mistake. It wasn’t something someone accidentally let air on a decades-long television show with a cast and crew in the hundreds. It wasn’t even new for him. Was the line anti-Semitic? Yep. Was it also absolutely intended? You betcha…Me? I prefer my wolves in wolves’ clothing. If anti-Semitism is essential to the ideology of today’s left—and it is—then it is essential that we see it clearly. Keeping ourselves under illusions is… Well, let’s just say, that has never been a winning strategy for Jews.”

As Jim Treacher asks: What’s Up with All the Anti-Semitism at NBC?

