February 24, 2021

KINSLEY GAFFE: Coronavirus was ‘best thing that ever happened’ to Biden, key aide says in book.

COVID-19 was the best thing that could have happened to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, according to one of his closest advisers.

A new book revealed that Anita Dunn made the comment in private to “an associate,” according to the Guardian, which obtained a copy, at a time when the United States was struggling with rising death tolls, a shattered economy, and a health system close to breaking.

The details are contained in Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. It is the first major book on the 2020 election and is due to be published on March 2.

It describes how Dunn said, “COVID is the best thing that ever happened to him,” in comments the authors suggested “campaign officials believed but would never say in public.”