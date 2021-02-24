February 24, 2021

THE ADMINISTRATION IS HIGHLY SELECTIVE ABOUT COVID-19 RISKS AND RESPONSES: Harlingen begins sheltering Central American migrants; shelter finds 8 positive for COVID-19.

Central American migrants are beginning to stop at a city shelter as they seek asylum in the United States.

Last week, the U.S. Border Patrol began releasing migrants to Loaves and Fishes, which is testing them for the coronavirus while sheltering them as they travel into the United States, Bill Reagan, the shelter’s executive director, said Monday.

“I don’t know how many people it’s going to be or how long it’s going to last,” he said of migrant influx coming out of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. “Our plan is to test everyone who comes.” . . .

Last Thursday, the Border Patrol released 49 migrants to the shelter, which found eight positive for the virus, Reagan said.

For now, grant money is covering the cost of testing, he said.

While his staff took the eight migrants infected with virus to hotel rooms, the rest stayed in cots in the shelter’s lobby, he said.

Then on Friday, Border Patrol agents released 26 migrants to Loaves and Fishes at about 5 p.m., leaving the shelter’s staff without time to test them for the virus, he said, adding workers booked the groups into about 20 hotel rooms.

By Monday, the migrants had checked out of the hotel rooms, he said.