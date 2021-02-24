February 24, 2021

JAMES LILEKS ON THE HELLSCAPE THAT IS TWITTER:

It’s not just ablist, it’s deeply ablist. Profoundly ablist.

No one disputes there are different ways of learning. Perhaps the author of this tweet is outraged because the previous tweet suggests a hierarchy of modes.

* * * * * * * *

Learning happens in multiple ways and who are we to deny a pathway? To say otherwise suggests a hierarchy among the Differences. Hierarchies reinforce power and privilege, since the only reason anyone stresses the objective is to suppress other modes, because of race.

It all seems horrifically condescending. It all seems an attempt to elevate intellectual modalities for the sole purpose of conspicuously agreeing with them as a means of establishing your moral character.

All that has nothing to do with this piece about the the awfulness of modern architecture, but it’s connected.