February 24, 2021

WELL, WHEN YOU CONSIDER WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED, THEY WERE RIGHT: Intelligence Did Not Support Troops For January Six.

Look, if January sixth deserved the sort of bs they’re claiming was needed, judging by the fact the only dead were by police aggression or natural causes, then every time ANTIFA sneezes we should deploy 30k troops.

Seriously, just like the covidiocy, this is all nonsense and theater. I guess it’s the left’s way of trying to purge us. What they’re actually doing is guaranteeing a civil war.