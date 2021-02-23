February 23, 2021

BAD CHOICE: A politician who said politicians shouldn’t run NASA wants to run NASA. “On Monday, a rumor that has simmered in Washington for several weeks boiled to the surface—that former US Senator Bill Nelson, a Democrat from Florida, is a leading contender to become the next NASA administrator.”

He would be a dreadful choice, if you want NASA to do anything other than soak up pork.

Or as it’s playing in the press: “This is literally ‘Trump putting oil executives in charge of EPA’ levels of bad and corrupt. It has to be pushed by the lobbyists for the SLS contractors, and if Biden is even considering it, he’s listening to the lobbyists, not the professionals.”

Honestly, it’s nowhere near as good as putting oil executives in charge of the EPA.