February 24, 2021

IT’S TIME: Title IX for Men. “The complaint process is not complicated. A signed or anonymous complaint can be sent to a regional OCR office listing the questionable programs. OCR will respond about whether the allegation is timely and whether OCR has jurisdiction and will open an investigation. Also included is a stern admonition warning universities not to retaliate against the complainant. On January 14, 2021, OCR issued a Questions and Answers document summarizing its policies on such programs.”