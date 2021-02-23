February 23, 2021

CANCEL CULTURE COMES FOR KERMIT: It’s Getting Harder Being Green. As John Hinderaker writes, “The truth is, it is harder being normal. The forces of authoritarianism have come for, of all things, the Muppets. I did not speak out, because I wasn’t a Muppet…But seriously: Disney has gone stark, raving mad:”

Anyone who streams “The Muppet Show” on Disney+ will see a disclaimer first — warning of “offensive content.”

***

The disclaimer shown prior to each episode warns viewers that the show features “stereotypes” and “mistreatment of people or cultures.”

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the disclaimer states.

“Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together,” the disclaimer says.