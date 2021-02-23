«
February 23, 2021

NOW THIS IS MORE LIKE THE 21ST CENTURY I WAS HOPING FOR: US Army is developing the ‘most powerful’ laser in history which will vaporize targets using short pulses and produce powerful signals to disrupt enemy electronics.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:40 am
