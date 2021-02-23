February 23, 2021
NOW THIS IS MORE LIKE THE 21ST CENTURY I WAS HOPING FOR: US Army is developing the ‘most powerful’ laser in history which will vaporize targets using short pulses and produce powerful signals to disrupt enemy electronics.
NOW THIS IS MORE LIKE THE 21ST CENTURY I WAS HOPING FOR: US Army is developing the ‘most powerful’ laser in history which will vaporize targets using short pulses and produce powerful signals to disrupt enemy electronics.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.