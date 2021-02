PELOSI PREACHES ANTI-GERRYMANDERING, THEN POURS BUCKS INTO GERRYMANDERING: The Washington Free Beacon’s Joe Schofstall — Right Media’s best money-in-politics reporter — notes that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi condemned gerrymandering congressional districts in 2019, then her PAC handed $300,000 to the pro-gerrymandering outfit of former Attorney General Eric Holder.