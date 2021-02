FROM PUBLISHER ENCOUNTER BOOKS: Statement on Amazon and the delisting of “When Harry Became Sally.” “If Amazon, which controls most of the book sales in America, has decided to delist a book with which some of its functionaries disagree, that is an unconscionable assault on free speech. It will have chilling effect on the publishing industry and the free circulation of ideas. It must not be left to stand unchallenged.”

Somebody alert the Antitrust Division.