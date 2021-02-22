February 22, 2021

THEY HATE US; THEY REALLY HATE US: Chuck Schumer hopes Texas “learned a lesson:”

US Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday slammed Texas for getting caught off guard by last week’s massive winter storm — saying the Lone Star State is paying the price for ignoring climate change.

“The bottom line is, Texas thought it could go it alone and built a system that ignored climate change,” Schumer said during a Lower East Side press conference, referring to the state’s decision to stay off the country’s national power grid.

“It was not what’s called resilient, and now Texas is paying the price,” Schumer said.

“I hope they learned a lesson,” he added.