February 22, 2021

AND WHAT A SURPRISE IT’S BEEN: The Computer Age Turns 75.

I was just (re)reading Tunnel In The Sky (or as you kids should know, the much better original for Hunger Games) last week, and I was once more stunned at how far the predictions fell off reality.

Sure, in space too, and we could argue forever about whose fault it is. Sometimes I think the FEFers (Fix Earth Firsters) morons are paid by aliens who want to keep us off space. But falling short of dreams is not surprising. In computers, however? we outstripped those dreams and left them in the dust.