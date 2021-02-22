«
»

February 22, 2021

THEY’RE RIGHT, AND IT’S NOT THAT I DON’T CARE. I JUST DON’T THINK ANYONE WILL DO ANYTHING UNTIL THERE’S A CRISIS. Economists Warn We Can’t Keep Ignoring the National Debt Forever. And then it’ll probably be the wrong thing.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:16 pm
