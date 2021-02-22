«
February 22, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Entire school board resigns after getting caught mocking parents.

Public schools have spent the last year demonstrating that (1) they’re not essential; and (2) they hold parents in contempt.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am
