February 21, 2021

WE’RE GOING TO SEE MORE OF THIS: U. Kansas Cutting Humanities Department, As Wokeness Destroys Academia From Within.

Admittedly I’m not in the field, but I have a lot of friends who teach, many of them deep in the political closet. (One of the consequences of being ABD in languages and literature is that I have a lot of equally bookish friends.) And from the things I’m hearing the covidiocy has destroyed higher education financial viability. They were one of those institutions on the way out in 20 years. Now, I give them five, tops. And realize I’m being optimistic.