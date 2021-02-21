«
»

February 21, 2021

EVERYONE TO THE RIGHT OF LENIN WHO THINKS BASHING TRUMP GETS THEM SOMETHING IS A MORON:  Nikki Haley Bashes Trump, Then Seeks Meeting With Him. Request Denied.

And we don’t mean the cool Morons of Ace of Spades HQ.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:31 am
