February 21, 2021
EVERYONE TO THE RIGHT OF LENIN WHO THINKS BASHING TRUMP GETS THEM SOMETHING IS A MORON: Nikki Haley Bashes Trump, Then Seeks Meeting With Him. Request Denied.
And we don’t mean the cool Morons of Ace of Spades HQ.
EVERYONE TO THE RIGHT OF LENIN WHO THINKS BASHING TRUMP GETS THEM SOMETHING IS A MORON: Nikki Haley Bashes Trump, Then Seeks Meeting With Him. Request Denied.
And we don’t mean the cool Morons of Ace of Spades HQ.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.