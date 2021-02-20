February 20, 2021

ALWAYS THE LEFT’S PROMISE, AND ALWAYS A LIE: 30 Years Ago, Romania Deprived Thousands of Babies of Human Contact. “Signs displayed the slogan: THE STATE CAN TAKE BETTER CARE OF YOUR CHILD THAN YOU CAN. . . . After the Romanian revolution, children in unspeakable conditions—skeletal, splashing in urine on the floor, caked with feces—were discovered and filmed by foreign news programs.”

Plus: “‘I walked into an institution in Bucharest one afternoon, and there was a small child standing there sobbing,’ recalls Charles A. Nelson III, a professor of pediatrics and neuroscience at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital. ‘He was heartbroken and had wet his pants. I asked, “What’s going on with that child?” A worker said, “Well, his mother abandoned him this morning and he’s been like that all day.” That was it. No one comforted the little boy or picked him up. That was my introduction.'”