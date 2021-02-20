February 20, 2021

NEO: Biden and the Big COVID Lie.

You may wonder how it is that Biden (or those handling him) thinks he can get away with a lie such as this one:

Joe Biden is at it again with yet another lie about the vaccination plan, claiming President Donald Trump didn’t have a plan, despite the demonstrable fact that Trump was getting about a million people vaccinated a day by the time that Biden came in…

* * * * * * * *

And the American public appears to have bought it. I certainly know people who did, and most of them had been saying since last March that Trump was doing everything wrong regarding COVID. That’s what they read in the MSM, that’s what they heard their friends say, and everyone knew it was true. In vain I would point out certain facts – for example, I’d ask them when they thought Trump had appointed the Task Force on COVID. No one ever got it right, and they had trouble believing me when I told them that Trump had announced its formation quite early – on January 29, 2020 – and that Fauci and Birx were already onboard at that time.

But even learning that, or any other fact about what Trump had done early on to fight the disease, didn’t really change much in their minds.