February 20, 2021

JUST NBC THE BIAS! Florida governor accused of playing politics with Covid vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, ignored federal guidelines and prioritized getting senior citizens — one of Florida’s most potent voting blocs — vaccinated first. When Holocaust survivors and Cuban survivors of the Bay of Pigs debacle — revered members of two other key Florida voting blocs — got their first shots, DeSantis made sure he was there for the news conferences. * * * * * * * * DeSantis said that his “seniors first strategy” zeroes in on retirement communities that are willing to help organize vaccination events and that Manatee County has trailed other parts of the state in getting needles into the arms of residents ages 65 and older.

Also NBC over the last year:

● Coronavirus is hard on older people — and scientists aren’t sure why.

● The hidden Covid-19 health crisis: Elderly people are dying from isolation.

● 39% of Covid-19 deaths have occurred in nursing homes — many could have been prevented: report.

Michael Brendan Dougherty of NRO adds, “This is WILD. I wondered when we would get to the Covid is good because it kills oldsters who are not woke take. And here it is.”

And as Daniel Foster tweets, “It’s interesting that Democrats have identified DeSantis as the 2024 frontrunner before Republicans.”