February 20, 2021

CHIEF CLOWN AT THE COVID CLOWN SHOW: We Have Another Fauci Reversal…This Time on the COVID Vaccine. “I gave Dr. Anthony Fauci the benefit of the doubt. I should have known such investments would have incurred massive losses at the close of trading. Fauci is arrogant. He loves to hear himself talk, and that 60 Minutes interview where he lamented about political division was just rich. Look in the mirror, pal. You and your people caused a lot of it with your drivel about COVID. The mask advice was a train wreck and now you’re doing the same with vaccines. What just broke about the vaccine and transmission is exactly the opposite of what Fauci had said previously. It all looks politically motivated and that’s because it is.”