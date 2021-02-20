«
»

February 20, 2021

TO BE FAIR, JOE WAS ALWAYS THAT DUMB:  Australia News Calls Out Joe Biden for Cognitive Compromise, The Dementia is Transparently Obvious.

Our theory for over a decade has been that the hair plugs went a little too deep.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:06 am
