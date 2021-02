TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Former North Side teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of 14-year-old student. “Sara Damyan, 34, this week received a sentence of two years probation in exchange for pleading guilty to a single count of criminal sexual abuse by force. Judge Charles Burns oversaw the case.”

Wow. I’ll bet Judge Charles Burns wouldn’t have been as gentle with a male teacher who drugged and raped an eighth grader. He’s up for a retention election in 2022.