February 19, 2021

TOM KNIGHTON: The Navy’s Greatest Failure Since Pearl Harbor.

I’m damn proud to have been a part of the Navy. As a former Navy Corpsman, I’m exceptionally proud to part of that group. Read the Wikipedia entry on the Hospital Corps sometime to get an idea why.

Despite that, though, I now weep for the Navy. Why? Well, it seems they’re more interested in “anti-racism” than anything else.

See, the problem here isn’t that it’s asking sailors to not be racists or to stand for their fellow sailors in the face of racism. That’s actually reasonable, in my opinion.

No, the problem here is that it’s turning activism into an order, requiring members of the armed services to step up and act like Critical Race Theory pushers. Failing to do so would likely land a sailor in hot water.