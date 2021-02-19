«
»

February 19, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: We’ll Achieve Herd Immunity By April, Report Claims.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What if the pandemic was nearly over and everybody pretended not to notice?

Answer: That’s less of a “What if?” and more of an “Exactly what’s going on.”

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Star Trek star learns not to mess with Texas
  • Yet another example of the new anti-racism looking an awful lot like the old racism
  • The Junior Anti-Sex League is real and Orwell is not happy about it

Bonus Sanity: Red State, Blue State, Good State, Bad State.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:18 pm
