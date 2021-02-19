February 19, 2021

FLIGHT: The Air Force Finally Has Its First New AT-6E Wolverine Light Attack Aircraft. “The most immediately visible difference between the AT-6E, which Beechcraft has marketed in the past as the AT-6B, AT-6C, or simply the AT-6, and standard Texan II trainers are its six underwing pylons. These can accommodate various precision-guided bombs and missiles, as well as rocket and gun pods, among other stores. It has an additional station under the fuselage, which is typically occupied by a sensor turret containing electro-optical and infrared cameras. The Air Force’s model reportedly has a WESCAM MX-15D turret, which also includes a laser designator, from L3Harris.”