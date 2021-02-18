«
»

February 18, 2021

THE HEIRS OF BUCKLEY AT NATIONAL REVIEW: “At 14 years old, I bought and enjoyed Al Franken’s book Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations.”

You’d think it would get better from here, but it really doesn’t.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:33 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.