February 19, 2021

REFILL THE SWAMP: Biden Muscles Out Chicago Prosecutor Hot on the Heels of Powerful Dems.

President Joe Biden is forcing Chicago’s top federal prosecutor to resign amid ongoing criminal probes of powerful Illinois Democrats and their associates.

U.S. attorney John Lausch is prosecuting close confidants of Democrat boss Mike Madigan, an ally of former president Barack Obama who resigned from the state legislature Thursday after a decades-long reign in Springfield. Lausch’s office will also prosecute Chicago alderman Edward Burke (D.), an influential figure accused of strong-arming businesses into retaining his law firm.

Lausch’s abrupt removal has drawn bipartisan criticism from Illinois lawmakers who say he should be allowed to finish his work or depart on a longer timeline to ensure an orderly transition.