DAVID MARCUS: The Reform Party Roots Of The New GOP Are Its Future. “Republican voters will not go back to the neoliberal GOP of the past 30 years, and if that means losing some elections, it means losing some elections.”

“Trumpism,” for lack of a better word, is a fusion between conservatives tired of the do-nothing GOP Establishment, and blue-collar Americans without a home in the newly Woke Democrat party.

It can be a powerful combination, and it’s here to stay.