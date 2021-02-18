February 18, 2021

A WORTHY CAUSE: Donate Ammunition for the FASTER Program.

Independence Institute’s FASTER (Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response) program trains armed school staffers to stop school violence quickly and administer medical aid immediately.

In order to maintain their certification, these staffers need to meet annual training requirements, and in order to do so, they need ammunition. In fact, depending on the level, FASTER classes require between 500-800 rounds of ammunition for each class member.

Economic uncertainty and the real threat of anti-gun action by the federal and state government has made ammunition scarce and unaffordable.

So, we are asking for your help to give ammunition via a first-of-its-kind Ammo Drive. Our goal is 50,000 rounds—enough to get us through the 2021 FASTER Colorado training season.