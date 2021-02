I’M SO OLD, I CAN REMEMBER WHEN STATUE TOPPLING WAS ONLY ABOUT CONFEDERATE STATUES:“Mayor Lori Lightfoot is confronting the ‘hard truths of Chicago’s racial history,’ launching a public process to review the fate of 41 statues and other monuments, including some of former presidents Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant and William McKinley.”

It was only 12 years ago that Obama modeled the run-up to his inauguration on Lincoln.