February 17, 2021

TAMMY BRUCE: “In the 90s I was a host on a talk radio station in LA, the same that aired Rush. I was president of LA NOW, & the liberal wkend host when he visited the station. He was so vilified by my then-crowd, I expected a monster. Instead, I met a remarkable, kind and encouraging man. He was gregarious & generous when we met. He shook my hand & I was shocked that he was nice genuinely curious about my radio work and activism. I realized I was going to have a fascinating conversation.”

