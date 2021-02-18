February 18, 2021

QUESTION ASKED: Will Boeing Become The Next McDonnell Douglas? “It has been nearly 25 years since Boeing and McDonnell Douglas merged. Given Boeing’s significant engineering cuts, program execution problems, clear prioritization of shareholder returns, extremely uncertain product development road map and deteriorating market share outlook, it is time to consider whether Boeing Commercial Aircraft (BCA) is destined to share Douglas’ fate. Three criteria are key.”

Put the engineers back in charge.