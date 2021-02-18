February 18, 2021

SHUT UP, THEY EXPLAINED: Biden Removes ‘We the People’ Petitioning From White House Website.

The system has been around for many years. At any given time, hundreds of petitions were active. If you get 100,000 signatures, the White House is supposed to give an answer. You may remember that there was an active “Free Assange” petition that the Obama Administration was obligated to answer (and gave a bad answer).

When Trump took office, he briefly discontinued it but put it back up after a media uproar.

Now it appears the Biden White House has removed it.