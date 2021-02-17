February 17, 2021

JEN PSAKI AND THE IDENTITY DEFENSE:

As it turns out, this reflex is Psaki’s primary means of dispensing with questions to which she has no answers. When the GameStop story was dominating the news cycle, a reporter asked whether the White House was concerned about the stock-market activity and whether there had been conversations with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the subject.

“Well, I’m also happy to repeat that we have the first female Treasury secretary and a team that’s surrounding her and often questions about markets,” Psaki replied. “We’ll send [you] to them.”

No further explanation was forthcoming. We were meant to be contented with the irrelevant reminder that Treasury secretary Janet Yellen was selected for her post according to the eminently progressive criterion of her gender.

Just yesterday, taking questions from Twitter for a video response, Psaki did it again when one user inquired about what President Biden is doing for small businesses.

“First and foremost, he nominated a woman to lead the Small Business Administration, who formerly worked there,” she responded, as if the gender of the SBA chief has anything remotely to do with whether the administration has plans to address the concerns of small businesses.