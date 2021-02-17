February 17, 2021

ROGER SIMON: ‘Power to the People:’ The GOP Bloodbath Has Begun.

It’s not just the terminally Deep State Mitch McConnell—excoriated in an entirely justifiable statement from Donald Trump—but Kevin McCarthy and a host of other Beltway Republicans who must somehow either lose their positions of authority, that is be sidelined and rendered either impotent or inconsequential, and/or be primaried out before the election of 2022.

Otherwise the Republican Party will likely lose in 22 and again in 24 because the rank-and-file is completely out of synch with these putative party elites.

This easily could happen even given the traditional advantage of the opposition party and the moronic policies of the Biden administration. (Keystone pipeline anyone…? Brrr….)

Republican voters mostly despise their current leadership and favor Trump by large margins, if we are to believe the polls and, more importantly, our own eyes.

Many of the rank-and-file will not participate in the election, sitting it out, if these old school “leaders” and their similarly-inclined colleagues are not removed and still wield power.

Either that, or those millions known as the “deplorables” will attempt to establish a third party. Some already are. Almost all have seriously considered it.

Many previously well thought of Republican leaders incredibly remain clueless about this or deliberately have their heads in the sand. Why, for example, has Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton made an alliance with Mitt Romney, of all people, to promote minimum wage legislation?

The weeding out of these, sadly many, Deep State uniparty figures must begin immediately because 2022 will be upon us before we know it.

As reported here at The Epoch Times, the process has already begun with many in the grassroots suddenly stepping forward to volunteer for Republican Party positions at the local level.

As we used to say in the sixties, “Power to the People”—only this time, coming from the heartland of America, it may have more of a reality to it than it did then, even be more long-lasting and healing, if it succeeds.