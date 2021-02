UNSURPRISING: ‘I’m glad he’s dead’: ‘Rest in piss’ trends as compassionate, tolerant liberals dance on Rush Limbaugh’s grave.

Just as their hatred for Trump is really hatred for Trump’s voters, so their hatred for Limbaugh is really hatred for Limbaugh’s audience. Without hatred for their fellow Americans, the left would have no reason to feel special.

