February 17, 2021

NAH. THEY’RE NOW DOING VILLAIN MONOLOGUES:  Officer Sicknick’s death: the only surprise here is that the NY Times actually issued any sort of retraction at all, even a mild one.

They want us to know how smart they are!

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:00 am
