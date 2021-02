HORSERACE: Ron DeSantis Gets 2024 ‘Tier One’ Designation From Party Insiders. “Balancing Floridians’ needs during the pandemic and effectively defending his decisions has Politico saying DeSantis is creating chatter within the Republican Party regarding his political future. At age 42, with a young family, he has plenty of time to decide which direction to take his career. But there is still plenty of chatter about 2024.”