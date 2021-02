ANOTHER TALKING POINT DEBUNKED: The Capitol riot’s ‘zip-tie guy’ appeared to take the plastic handcuffs from Capitol police, prosecutors say. “[A]ccording to the new filing, Munchel and his mother took the handcuffs from within the Capitol building — apparently to ensure the Capitol Police couldn’t use them on the insurrectionists — rather than bring them in when they initially breached the building.”

Earlier: The New York Times Retracts the Sicknick Story.