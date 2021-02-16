February 16, 2021

I’VE HAD MY DIFFERENCES WITH BAEN, BUT THIS IS RIDICULOUS: Publishing House Baen Books Attacked by Cancel Culture.

A lot of what the idiots are complaining about is coming into a site where you’re not familiar with the culture and skimming till offended. Also Baen is not particularly right wing. It just has some right wing writers (or to the right of Lenin) instead of de facto cancelling them.

Of course, this means the left sees them as a soft target.

Again I’ve had my differences with them — partly because they’re in the invidious position of being a traditional house while trad pub is collapsing, and no one is dealing well with that — but they do not deserve this, and it is threatening the livelihoods of my friends.