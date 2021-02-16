«
»

February 16, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Here Come the Lunatic Gun-Grabbers.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When Joe Biden endorsed “commonsense gun law reforms,” what did he really mean?

Answer: The most radical set of eliminations, restrictions, fees, and punishments ever even considered in American history.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Democrats are holding your schools hostage For The Children™
  • Fast food workers strike to eliminate their own jobs
  • The Pentagon quietly just kind of admits to studying alien materials for decades

Bonus Sanity: Israel and enjoying incredible success with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:31 am
