February 16, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Here Come the Lunatic Gun-Grabbers.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: When Joe Biden endorsed “commonsense gun law reforms,” what did he really mean?
Answer: The most radical set of eliminations, restrictions, fees, and punishments ever even considered in American history.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Democrats are holding your schools hostage For The Children™
- Fast food workers strike to eliminate their own jobs
- The Pentagon quietly just kind of admits to studying alien materials for decades
Bonus Sanity: Israel and enjoying incredible success with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.